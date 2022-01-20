ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pedro the Lion's David Bazan in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

By Lars Gotrich
kaxe.org
 4 days ago

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu. You can watch a conversation between poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib and singer-songwriter David Bazan. Havasu is a...

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

Pedro the Lion Reflect on Adolescence on Havasu

David Bazan ended Phoenix, his 2019 album as Pedro the Lion, with a big question mark. The album was a reflection on the singer’s youth in Phoenix, where he was born and grew up until moving away when he was in (or about to start) seventh grade. In “Leaving the Valley,” the last song on the album, Bazan faced the unknown as his family pulled out in a U-Haul. “Where the wheel stops, no one knows,” Bazan sang.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
undertheradarmag.com

Pedro the Lion

(aka David Bazan) has surprise released a new album, entitled Havasu. It is out now via Polyvinyl. Bazan has also announced a set of tour dates in support of the album. More. Julien Baker and Manchester Orchestra Team Up to Cover Pedro the Lion for Charity. Their Cover of "Bad...
MUSIC
Times Daily

Hanif Abdurraqib, Tom Lin receive Carnegie literary awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Receiving a literary prize from the American Library Association is a kind of homecoming for the essayist-poet Hanif Abdurraqib. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bazan
kaxe.org

caroline, 'Good morning (red)'

Ever since the London octet dropped "Dark blue" in 2020, I've puzzled at how caroline's strung-together influences – Talk Talk's whisper-quiet post-rock, The Velvet Underground's yearning drones and Chamberlain's rootsy noodling – mingle with such ambition. As the band's earliest song just now getting the studio treatment, "Good morning (red)" provides something of a key to understanding caroline's method of piecing together disparate parts. In it, a loping melody yawns alongside sweeping strings and an ascendant guitar figure – there's a pastoral brightness to the overlapping vocals lit by a desperate outburst: "Can I be happy in this world?" It's borderline twee in the way an overeager study group in impeccably matched outfits could cause one listener to recoil and entice another. But halfway through the song, the world shifts as the melody breaks apart in a spacious full-band glitch: Fits of acoustic guitar and strings punctuate the silence as drums thwack the void and a bass line fills out the edges. It's as if the promise of a new morning has been upset by the dawn's revelations.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur Fellowship#Listening Party#Npr
kaxe.org

Molly Nilsson, 'Pompeii'

A glorious piece of goth hit streaming services over the weekend: Molly Nilsson, a reigning queen of DIY synth-pop, capped her excellent new album, Extreme, with this soaring slice of skeletal melancholia, addressing the endgame of everlasting love. The Pompeii couple immortalized in ash, killed while in each others' arms after the AD 79 eruption of Mount Vesuvius, serve as inspiration here, and Nilsson doesn't shy away from the macabre implications. "I'd say I love you but I catch my breath," she chants, "Cause whatever I love I always love to death." All the while, an assortment of synthesizers and drum machines churn away, steadfastly growing louder and brighter until all that's left is bittersweet beams of light.
MUSIC
Nashville Scene

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers Is a Marvel of a Film

There’s something about switched-at-birth narratives that just clicks in the human subconscious. It’s as primal a mystery as one can experience, shifting every aspect of a person’s life into uncertainty, making the indicative into the subjunctive, and taking the foundation out from under whatever sort of identity you’ve cobbled together.
MOVIES
kaxe.org

That Golden Girls Show: Coming to the Reif 1/18/22

Puppets of the beloved Golden Girls will take the stage at the Reif Center tonight. The cast behind this unique theatrical experience caught up with Area Voices producer Katie Carter in this segment. Tickets for That Golden Girls show can be purchased at the Reif Center box office.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Sundance Review: Mariama Diallo’s ‘Master’

The monsters on campus aren’t quite as scary as those in Black Christmas or Sorority Row, but they’re nonetheless an insidious presence in Master, as discriminatory remnants at a tony longtime girls’ school’s past continue to haunt the lives of modern students. This first feature from writer-director Mariama Diallo has a veneer of intelligence, class and noble purpose that separates it from most films about a “haunted” anything. Unfortunately, despite its brainy dialogue and sometimes comic approach, the film is also preachy and obvious in its point-making, which will go down well with the like-minded but might feel heavy-handed and...
MOVIES
kaxe.org

Sierra Ferrell seems to have always known where she was headed

She started performing when she was just 7 years old. Now, she lives in the musical epicenter of Nashville, getting high praise for her vocal talent and songwriting skills — and if the title of her second album is any indication, that's what she somehow knew she'd one day be doing. It's called Long Time Coming.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy