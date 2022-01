GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have standing-room-only tickets and a limited number of seats available for Saturday's NFC playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers are scheduled to play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. The winner will advance to the NFC championship game on Jan. 30 against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams. If the Packers win, the championship will be at Lambeau Field.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO