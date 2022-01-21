ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Video shows cafeteria monitor allegedly force 9-year-old to eat from trash

By Kevin Freeman, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7dpp_0drTNEmL00

LORAIN, Ohio ( WJW ) – A Northeast Ohio family says it is painful to watch a video, just released, showing a 9-year-old girl being forced to eat food out of a school cafeteria trash can.

The Lorain City School District released the heavily-blurred video Wednesday afternoon.

A cafeteria monitor and the school’s principal ended up being fired over the incident.

According to the little girl’s attorney, watching the video brought back all the feelings of humiliation and embarrassment she felt right after the incident, which will eventually be heard in federal court.

“What we see is a student finish with her lunch … again, a student finish with her lunch and she goes to throw the lunch away like hundreds and thousands of students across the country do every day,” said Jared Klebanow, one of the attorneys for the girl’s family.

The surveillance video was taken last November from the cafeteria of Palm Elementary School. The school district blurred students’ faces before releasing the footage.

U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program

The total video was 34-minutes long, but only a few moments are relevant to the incident.

According to the family’s lawsuit, the 9-year-old girl did not want to eat the waffles she had been given and threw them into the trash.

“We see in the video, this monitor, the named defendant, go ahead and grab the waffle out of the garbage and she appears to instruct the student to go get a paper towel, go back to her seat,” said Klebanow.

With help from the district and the family’s attorney, Nexstar’s WJW was able to highlight much of the incident. Attorney Klebanow explains what happened next.

“She places the waffle at the table and then for a matter of minutes is talking with her, instructing her, as we know from the victim’s standpoint, that she needs to eat this waffle that was in the garbage and the monitor goes as far as to sit right next to her, as is alleged in the complaint, and intimidate her into doing so,” said Klebanow.

During their investigation, Lorain City School officials say the student threw away a packaged food item, and the employee removed it, wiped it off, gave it back to the girl, who opened it and ate it.

They condemned the actions, eventually firing the cafeteria monitor and the principal who they say knew about the incident but never reported it.

Davis School Board member volunteers to substitute teach amid staffing shortages

“It certainly solidifies the student’s story and you know, unfortunately, in our world and society today, had that video not been there, it might have just been a child’s word against a teacher, an administrator, which is a tough spot to be in,” Klebanow said.

Attorney Klebanow says watching the video was emotional for the little girl’s family, even though they had already heard the details.

“Even though the mother knew that this occurred, because she trusted her daughter, it doesn’t make it any easier to watch it happen,” said the attorney.

The school district said they would have no further comment about the incident beyond their past statements.

The family’s attorneys say they have been asking for the video but never got a chance to review it until now. He said they did not get it directly from the school district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Loud bang in Sandy causes police investigation

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are investigating a loud, booming sound that is believed to be of an explosion that took place Jan 22. Authorities say the investigation is taking place in the area of 500 E 9000 S. No injuries or damage was found, according to police. Anyone who witnessed the cause of […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing Sandy woman found

UPDATE 1/22/22 9:53 a.m. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Missing 30-year-old woman Kelsie Wagner has been found. Sandy Police say she is safe and with family. ———————————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY 1/22/22 9:45 a.m. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Kelsie Wagner, age 30, was last seen […]
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Lorain, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
State
Utah State
ABC4

SLCPD arrest man for West High School Burglary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a man identified as Valdimir Munson on Friday for allegedly burglarizing West High School.  The investigation initially began on Jan. 20 at 11:55 p.m. when officers received a dispatch call with information on a man wearing a light gray jacket who was seen […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Idaho Falls man arrested after assaulting Orem officer

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – On Jan. 21, the Orem Police Department were given a run for their money when a rather problematic man out of Idaho Falls quite literally threatened their lives.  Barry Patton was arrested on multiple charges after assaulting an Orem officer. Patton was first noticed by authorities when exiting a Maverik parking […]
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Volunteers#Wjw#Palm Elementary School#Nexstar
ABC4

Ivins man sentenced after murdering wife who tried to leave him

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After weeks of anticipation Utah residents can finally rest easy, as the Ivins man found guilty last month of his wife’s murder has been sentenced to prison.  The incident occurred on May 21 of 2021 when Steven Timothy Smith, 59, shot Shawntell Smith, 49, after she allegedly said she was […]
IVINS, UT
ABC4

Moab Police seeks more training after ‘unintentional mistakes’ in Gabby Petito incident

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Moab city officials confirm they are seeking additional domestic violence training for officers after an in-depth investigation by Price City Police Captain Brandon Ratcliffe. Ratcliffe admits several mistakes were made during the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie incident. “The biggest mistake was not following the law, you know Utah code states […]
MOAB, UT
ABC4

Provo rollover crash leaves two hospitalized after rolling off hill

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday night. Provo Police say the crash happened near 4800 N. University Ave. but started on Foothill Drive. Authorities say a speeding car crashed into another vehicle, went over a barrier and rolled down a hill before catching on fire. Officials say […]
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Utah nonprofit hosts charity drive for Tonga volcano survivors

UTAH (ABC4) – A local Utah nonprofit is holding a charity drive to help the victims of the Tonga volcano disaster. Honor365 is hosting “Operation Tonga Charity Drive for Emergency Supplies” from Jan. 24-29. Items needed from generous donors include new and unexpired canned goods, water, can openers, hand sanitizer, N95 masks, cleaning supplies and […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Ogden schools go remote due to COVID outbreak and staff absences

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden School District officials have announced a move to at-home learning due to absences in staff and students caused by a surge in COVID-19 infections. Officials say all schools within the district will move to remote learning from Jan. 21-24. “Our goal is to provide the best possible learning experience for […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: The 1993 murder of a 14-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was December 30th, 1993 when detectives received an urgent call. They arrived at an apartment in Taylorsville. Inside, was 14-year old Christopher Mosier who had been fatally stabbed numerous times A neighbor, Cy Bylund, told ABC4 in 1994 about what was unfolding next door.“I let the grandparents in first […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Skier found dead near Grizzly Gulch area identified

UPDATE: THURSDAY, 1/20/2022, 4:45 P.M. LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – We’re learning more about a skier found deceased in Utah’s backcountry Thursday. 68-year-old Merrill Bitter, of Cottonwood Heights, was discovered by search and rescue crews near Alta Ski Area Thursday morning around 9 a.m. Rescue crews discovered him in the Wolverine Bull area of […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

ABC4

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy