Wall Township, NJ

Township Committee approves $1.7 million in municipal vehicle purchases

By Corey Rothauser
 2 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP — The township committee executed contracts to purchase six garbage trucks, waste management equipment and a new ambulance at the workshop meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The funds to execute the vehicle purchase contracts derive from ordinance 16-2021, which authorized the committee to spend $1,711,00 of its capital investment for vehicles and related equipment during the committee meeting on Dec. 15, 2021.

Included in the contracts are two Peterbilt Chassis Automated Garbage Trucks through Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Program at a price not to exceed $328,718.00, which township administrator Jeff Bertrand stated is “lower than anticipated,” saying that the price is still under budget.

In a separate action, the committee approved to execute a contract with VCI Emergency Vehicle Specialists to purchase a Ford E450 Ambulance through the Houston-Galveston Cooperative Purchasing Program at a cost not to exceed $215,000.

The cost of all the garbage trucks, in addition to the waste removal equipment and the Ford E450 Ambulance, adds up to a total price not to exceed $1,413,397. So at most, there is a remaining $297,602.81 in funds left from the budget for vehicle and equipment acquisition in the capital investment funds.

