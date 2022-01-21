ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott fined $25K for comments about refs

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was fined $25,000 by the NFL on Thursday for his comments supporting fans who threw trash and objects at game officials after last Sunday’s loss, multiple outlets reported.

During his postgame comments following the Cowboys’ loss to San Francisco, Prescott said “credit to them” when told fans were throwing objects at the officials after the game had ended.

Prescott apologized for the comments Tuesday.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott said in a series of social media posts. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. … That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

Prescott’s Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in their NFC wild-card matchup. The Cowboys, who were driving at the end of the game with no timeouts left, ran out of time to get off one more play because an official needed to touch the ball before the snap. The Cowboys were penalized 14 times during the game.

Some Dallas fans threw garbage onto the field in protest. Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence held up his helmet to block an incoming bottle as he left the field.

–Field Level Media

