LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs. Millikan, Girls’ Soccer

It’s been a long week for the Long Beach Poly boys’ basketball team, which is playing six games in seven days this week as it attempts to make up for COVID-19 postponed games. The Jackrabbits had already survived some close calls, including Tuesday’s overtime victory over Lakewood, and on Friday in Compton they escaped again, overcoming a 14-0 Compton run in the fourth quarter to win 60-49.

COMPTON, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO