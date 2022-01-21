LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs. Millikan, Girls’ Soccer

It’s been a long week for the Long Beach Poly boys’ basketball team, which is playing six games in seven days this week as it attempts to make up for COVID-19 postponed games. The Jackrabbits had already survived some close calls, including Tuesday’s overtime victory over Lakewood, and on Friday in Compton they escaped again, overcoming a 14-0 Compton run in the fourth quarter to win 60-49.
Long Beach Poly was 10 minutes away from pulling Wilson back to the Moore League boys’ soccer chase pack while also putting itself in position to grab a third consecutive league title. Wilson’s Luke Garza had other plans. A shift in formation put Garza in perfect position to...
Within a week of learning how to walk, Sierra Sythe was already running. “She had a lot of energy,” said her dad Andy Sythe. When it came to playing sports, she tried a lot of them, but one key thing was missing. “I didn’t like how there wasn’t any...
Long Beach State men’s basketball found its offensive rhythm on the road Thursday night and beat UC San Diego 87-69 for its third consecutive victory. The Beach (7-9, 2-1) had five players score in double-figures as Colin Slater and Joel Murray both scored 20 points. Aboubacar Traore chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks while Jordan Roberts and Joe Hampton both scored 10 points.
Long Beach Poly is going to have plenty of chances to reveal its identity over the next few weeks. A tumultuous season impacted by injuries and COVID shutdowns have left the defending Moore League champions with a condensed schedule and a roster still working towards cohesion with all its top players available once again.
This week on the show we’re talking about the labor disputes within the Long Beach Unified School District and the elite local soccer we’ve been covering. We also caught up with our high school student intern Aidan Currie to talk about his experiences on the job.
