Las Vegas, NV

Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Because Of Covid-19 Exposures

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Adele has indefinitely postponed her planned residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas , blaming an outbreak of Covid -19 among her team and crew.

She made the announcement in a teary Twitter video Thursday. The shows, called “A Weekend with Adele,” were sold out and expected to be the most lucrative residency in Las Vegas history.

“I’m so sorry,” the singer said in a video posted to Twitter today. “My show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

She added, “It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said, tearing up. “I’m gutted, I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

The show was scheduled to start Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 24 shows of the residency were planned for Friday and Saturday nights through mid-April. Each show was reportedly bringing Adele nearly $700,000. The show has generated around $2 million in ticket sales, and scalpers were asking as much as $5,000 for packages.

Adele’s fourth studio album 30 debuted at the top of the charts in November.

Deadline

Adele Faces Backlash, Criticism For Short-Notice Postponement On Las Vegas Residency

Angry backlash from disappointed fans and skepticism over the reasons behind Adele’s cancellation of her planned Las Vegas residency have cast a shadow over the singer’s career. It’s left some wondering if her acknowledged massive stage fright has made it impossible for her to continue performances. While fans have been largely forgiving in posts reacting to Adele’s online announcement of her postponement of a Las Vegas residency scheduled to run on weekends through April, others have not been so dismissive. Most questions center around the timing of the announcement, coming a day before the scheduled start of her residency. That left many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Netflix Is Searching For The Next Urban Latin Music Star In New Competition Series

Reggaeton stars Rauw Alejandro and Yandel are among the artists helping Netflix in their search for the next Latin urban music star in the reality competition series, La Firma. The duo will be joined by Nicki Nicole, and Lex Borrero as judges of the competition and super-producer Tainy will serve as mentor and music producer/supervisor. The search will take place across Latin America, the United States, and Spain. In the series, viewers will follow the journeys of the selected artists as they head to Miami for the competition. The winner will sign with talent incubator NEON16. La Firma was created by Borrero, developed by Howard T. Owens and showrunner Nikki Boella, and produced by Propagate and NTERTAIN, which was founded by Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and Range Media Partners.
MUSIC
Deadline

Meat Loaf Dies: ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Singer & ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Actor Was 74

Meat Loaf, the hardworking singer and actor whose theatrical Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums ever and who played Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died. He was 74. The Grammy winner born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends, Meat Loaf’s longtime agent Michael Greene told Deadline on behalf of the family. A cause of death is not being released. According to TMZ, the singer died of Covid-related complications. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Breck Denny Dies: Actor-Writer & Groundlings Comic Was 34

Robert Breck Denny Jr., a writer and actor who guested on such series as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ratched and The Shrink Next Door and was a member of comedy troupe The Groundlings, has died. He was 34. His family said Denny died Monday in Santa Barbara, CA, of a rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture. After graduating from New York University with creative writing degree, Breck went into comedy writing and acting. He was a member of the Sunday Company at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, and his play Nickel Dickers won the Encore! Producer’s Award at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Breck’s TV credits also...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

Christina P. Comedy Special Set At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Christina P. is returning to Netflix with her third comedy special for the streamer. The stand-up comedian and podcaster will shoot the as-yet untitled one-hour special Saturday, January 22, at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City. It’s slated to premiere on Netflix later this year. The special will be directed by Ryan Polito and executive produced by Christina P. and John Irwin. Christina’s first one-hour special, Christina P: Mother Inferior, premiered on Netflix in October 2017 to strong reviews. In the special, filmed at The Showbox in Seattle, Christina tackled the realities of motherhood, getting older and her own childhood. She was also featured in 2018’s The Degenerates, her second half-hour special, on the streaming network. Christina co-hosts the top-rated comedy podcast Your Mom’s House with her husband, comedian Tom Segura, on iTunes. She also hosts the popular podcast Where My Mom’s At? where she discusses all things mom. She most recently voiced the role of Sarah on Netflix Original animated comedy series The Midnight Gospel. Christina P. is repped by WME.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Alexander Molony Signs with Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young British actor Alexander Molony has signed with Atlas Artists for representation in all areas. Molony stars in the titular role of Peter Pan in the David Lowery-helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up, and the three young siblings he whisks away to the enchanted island of Neverland. The film is expected to be released later this year. Molony’s other credits include the Sky TV comedy Reluctant Landlord, Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bodies at London’s Royal Court Theatre, as well as voicing the title role in Disney’s animated Claude. Molony continues to be repped by Sainou in the UK and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp To Star As French King Louis XV In Feature Directed By Maiwenn

Johnny Depp is set to portray French king Louis XV in an untitled historical drama set to co-star Maiwenn (Polisse), who is also helming the project, according to numerous reports in French press. Miawenn will play a mistress of the king, Jeanne du Barry, who was beheaded during the French Revolution. Further plot details are being kept under wraps. French magazine Closer, which broke the news, reports that filming will take place from July 8 in Paris, including some scenes shot at the famous palace of Versailles. Louis XV, known as Louis the Beloved, recorded the second longest reign in French history,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Docu ‘Fire Of Love’ Is En Fuego In Bidding Battle

EXCLUSIVE: The Sara Dosa-directed Sundance Opening Night documentary Fire of Love is looking like it will be the first major film deal on the virtual ground at Sundance. Deadline hears that bids are in from Netflix, Nat Geo, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, IFC, Universal and Amazon. This after a premiere screening that drew rave reviews. The film focuses on Katia and Maurice Krafft and their love of each other, and getting as close as possible to fiery volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle, roaming the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances. The couple would perish during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they burned brightly and left quite a legacy. Submarine is brokering the deal. Stay tuned.  
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Deadline

Sundance Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Debut Feature ‘Nanny’

Have you ever sensed something is off in your life, and you see the signs but ignore them? Surely, that’s happened to everyone at one time or another. But have those ‘signs’ ever become so surreal and visceral you’re not sure what’s real and what’s reality? That is the core dilemma of Nikyatu Jusu’s horror drama Nanny. The film stars Anna Diop (Titans) as Aisha, a Senegalese immigrant who experiences wild and violent visions she can’t decipher. This is Jusu’s feature film debut competing in the Sundance U.S. Dramatic category.  The film starts with Aisha sleeping; there is a visible spider crawling...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. Vergara stars in the title role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990s. She recently finished her second season as a judge...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kanye West On Upcoming Sundance Netflix Doc ‘Jeen-Yuhs’: “I Must Get Final Edit…Open The Edit Room Immediately”

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” began the 22-Grammy winner Kanye West in an Instagram rant today, “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.” West was referring to the three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs which is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 6PM MTN time. “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.” Jeen-Yuhs is directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and  Chike Ozah.  Producers are Simmons, Chike Ozah and Leah Natasha Thomas and covers West in three acts,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

UPDATED with latest: There was a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021, but 2022 isn’t allowing much room for celebration. Many awards events were canceled, moved or modified as New York and Los Angeles smashed daily Covid records due to Omicron. The winter months are proving challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, Covid prevention measures are becoming more sophisticated, and many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation, with the first weeks of 2022 looking like a “break glass in case of emergency” situation for many. Here...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Cooper Raiff Debut Won SXSW & His ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Is Sundance Buzz Title Now: Will Covid Ever Allow Him To See His Work In A Crowded Theater?

EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Raiff can’t seem to catch a break from Covid. A hyphenate who comes into Sundance with one of the buzziest acquisitions titles in Cha Cha Real Smooth, Raiff is coming off the debut Shithouse — it’s more thoughtful than it sounds — that won the Grand Jury Prize at 2020 SXSW. Unfortunately, it was also the first major festival forced to cancel in-person events by Austin when Covid exploded. Raiff has made another charming confused young man comes of age film that he wrote, directed, produced and starred in. And now has run smack into Covid Delta’s sequel,...
MOVIES
Deadline

CAA Signs Internet Personality & Actress Hannah Stocking

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate digital creator, internet personality and actress Hannah Stocking has signed with CAA for representation. Stocking, best known for her comedy videos on YouTube, boasts more than 50 million followers combined, across all of her platforms. Her YouTube channel alone has accumulated almost two billion lifetime views. Stocking’s meteoric rise in digital and traditional entertainment has been spearheaded by her unique brand of comedy, one that is often elevated by a blend of humor and science content. She regularly pulls from her background as a double major in chemistry and biology to insert an extra element into her content. Stocking has teamed up...
SCIENCE
Deadline

‘We Are Here’ Documentary Short Reflects On The Meaning Of Citizenship – Sundance

Doménica and Constanza Castro, two sisters from Mexico City, are making their directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival with their short film We Are Here, which provides a perspective on national politics, immigration laws, and the meaning of citizenship in our country.  We Are Here is a portrait of what it’s like to walk in the shoes of an undocumented immigrant under 30. As immigrants themselves, Doménica and Constanza aim to raise awareness of those that are often marginalized by our society and treated as a threat to the well-being of a nation. In addition to directing, the sisters have been...
MOVIES
Deadline

WME Signs Christian Tafdrup, Danish Director Of Sundance Thriller ‘Speak No Evil’

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed for representation Christian Tafdrup, the Danish filmmaker whose Sundance Film Festival feature Speak No Evil will be released by the genre streaming site Shudder. The film pic bowed last night. Per Sundance, here is the film’s logline: While on holiday in Tuscany, a Danish family becomes fast friends with a fellow traveling family from the Netherlands. Months later, when an invitation arrives encouraging the Danish family to visit the Dutch in their countryside home, they don’t hesitate to plan a quick getaway. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness. The filmmaker wrote the script with brother Mads Tafdrup. Tafdrup previously directed the 2017 Danish satire A Horrible Woman in Denmark, and before that he was an actor. He continues to be repped as an actor in Europe by Richard Cook and Steve Cash at London-based Subtitle Talent.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Lucifer’ Tops ‘Squid Game’ On Nielsen 2021 Original Series Chart In U.S., ‘Luca’ Is No. 1 Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer, a drama that debuted on the Fox broadcast network before becoming a Netflix show in 2018, topped Nielsen’s list of the most-streamed original series of 2021 in the U.S. (See the full charts below, with the top 15 original, acquired and movie titles.) The 93 total episodes of the series netted more than 18.3 billion minutes of streaming during the year, according to the measurement firm’s year-end report. That put it well in front of Squid Game‘s 16.4 billion, but the Korean phenomenon had only nine episodes on Netflix in 2021. Roughly 15% of viewership was tallied by U.S....
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible’ Release Dates Pushed (Again), This Time To 2023 And 2024

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said Friday that they have made the decision to move Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2023 and 2024, respectively. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.” Franchise star Tom Cruise already had a Paramount-Skydance tentpole coming in 2022: Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Big Brother’ Spain Label Zeppelin Unveils MD; ITV Orders ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Spin-Off; ‘Happy Valley’ To Be Remade In Turkey; Viaplay Greenlights Natascha Kampusch Doc – Global Briefs

‘Big Brother’ Spain Label Zeppelin Unveils MD Zeppelin, the Banijay Iberia label that introduced Big Brother and entertainment format The Bridge to Spain, has promoted Miguel Martín to MD, replacing Amparo Castellano. Martín joined the label two years ago to work for Banijay Birds, the territory’s creative hub for original streamer IP development, which has seen him exec big local non-scripted titles such as Amazon’s LOL: Last One Laughing. He has previously worked in the U.S. on formats for NBC-Telemundo and Fox. Zeppelin, which will soon turn 30, has introduced Secret Story, Big Brother, The Bridge and SKAM España to the Spanish market. Banijay Iberia CEO...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Pete Davidson & Colin Jost Buy Decommissioned Staten Island Ferry Boat, Hope To Convert To Entertainment Venue

In what sounds like material for a Saturday Night Live sketch, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat for $280,100, NBC News has confirmed. The SNL duo (and Staten Island natives) partnered with New York real estate agent and comedy club co-founder Paul Italia to buy the boat at auction Wednesday. Italia told the Associated Press that the partners intend to convert the John F. Kennedy NYC Staten Island Ferry into a live entertainment space. The 277-foot vessel was commissioned in 1965 and decommissioned last August due to mechanical issues. The JFK was auctioned by New York...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Deadline

