Man charged with two East Nashville car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged in connection with two vehicle break-ins in East Nashville involving stolen credit cards.
Police say 26-year-old Emmanuel Easley broke into two vehicles in Shelby Park, stole credit cards and used them at an area business. He was arrested at the Kirkpatrick Park apartments on Sylvan Street Thursday.Donelson teen escapees accused of going on multi-state crime spree tracked through Airpods
Easley is charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and 14 counts of identity theft related to auto break-ins on December 13 at the Shelby Park dog park and December 8 at the Shelby Bottoms Greenway.
He also has prior convictions for identity theft, criminal simulation and felony theft in Davidson and Rutherford counties, according to police.CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 4