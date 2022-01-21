Kayleigh McEnany blasts Biden: ‘Most delusional press conference I've ever seen’



F ormer White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany didn't pull any punches when describing President Joe Biden's Wednesday press conference.

McEnany joined co-hosts on Fox News's Outnumbered on Thursday to discuss the press conference, which reflected on Biden's accomplishments during his first year in office.

“I thought that was the most delusional press conference I have ever seen,” McEnany said. “He said he overperformed and that the American people give him a 33% approval rating in Quinnipiac.”

TWITTER ERUPTS OVER PICTURE OF FAUCI'S HOME COVERED IN FAUCI PARAPHERNALIA

McEnany proceeded to challenge Biden in several areas where he claimed success, including the economy and Afghanistan.

“He begins by touting the economy, where the American people give them an approval rating of anywhere between 36% and 40%. He said he did not make a mistake in Afghanistan, but the American people say, 'Nope, 31% approval, President Biden,'" McEnany continued.

The former press secretary went on to say that by the end of the press conference, she was "genuinely scared for the future of our country."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"[It was the] first time [we've seen] him for two hours in the solo format, and I left that press conference genuinely scared for the future of our country,” she continued. “This is someone who is deeply delusional, someone who clearly does not know how to lead. He does not have a basic grasp on the facts. He continued to peddle mistruth after mistruth, emboldening Putin, emboldening Xi in China, and this is only one year."

"We’ve only had one year of President Biden, and look at the crises and the fires across the country that he completely ignores," she added.