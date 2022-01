Considering Fortnite has introduced truckloads of big-name superheroes from both the DC and Marvel lore, it is easy to be overwhelmed when hunting down which to add to your collection. However, breaking down the best of the bunch doesn’t equate to a popular contest; rather, it is all about which heroes have the most unique and outstanding styles to choose from. That being said, there are just 10 superheroes that surely rise above the rest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO