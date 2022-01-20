AudioEye Feature Launched on City's Website

The City of Las Cruces has launched AudioEye, a new feature on their website at www.las-cruces.org, that will aid people who are visually impaired.

AudioEye is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. People who want to access, or learn more about the AudioEye feature, can click on the blue circle that includes an image of a white stick figure in a blue circle in the lower right-hand corner of the City’s website.

The new feature has numerous tools to help visually impaired people more easily navigate the City’s website. Compliance services include ADA training, advanced automated and manual testing, ongoing ADA compliance monitoring, and technology generated auditing and remediation.

For information, contact Dominic Aragon, Digital Media Coordinator, at 575/541-2025 or by email at daragon@las-cruces.org.