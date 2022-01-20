ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AudioEye Feature Launched on City's Website

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
The City of Las Cruces has launched AudioEye, a new feature on their website at www.las-cruces.org, that will aid people who are visually impaired.

AudioEye is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. People who want to access, or learn more about the AudioEye feature, can click on the blue circle that includes an image of a white stick figure in a blue circle in the lower right-hand corner of the City’s website.

The new feature has numerous tools to help visually impaired people more easily navigate the City’s website. Compliance services include ADA training, advanced automated and manual testing, ongoing ADA compliance monitoring, and technology generated auditing and remediation.

For information, contact Dominic Aragon, Digital Media Coordinator, at 575/541-2025 or by email at daragon@las-cruces.org.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

