FAQs on Medicare Coverage and Costs Related to COVID-19 Testing and Treatment

As COVID cases have surged across the United States due to the new Omicron variant, the Biden Administration has stepped up efforts to expand testing capacity including by making at-home COVID tests more available. Recent efforts include a new program that started January 18th to allow every household to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests from COVIDtests.gov; increasing the number of COVID tests available to schools and community health centers; standing up new federal free-testing centers; and requiring private health insurers to cover the costs of at-home COVID tests. While there has been a lot of attention paid to coverage and reimbursement requirements for at-home tests for people with private insurance, there seems to be confusion about how Medicaid enrollees can access at-home COVID tests.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO