FAQs on Medicare Coverage and Costs Related to COVID-19 Testing and Treatment

The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented health and education challenges for children with disabilities, many of whom receive special education services. Recently, the Omicron variant, slowing vaccination rates among children, and state bans on school mask mandates have impacted school operations during the new year as well as the health, safety, and educational progress of children with special education plans. Many children receiving special education services have substantial health care needs, and services available through a child’s health insurance plan, such as Medicaid, can complement special education services. This brief describes how Medicaid and special education services work in meeting children’s needs, explores how the pandemic has affected children who receive special education services, and identifies key issues to watch moving forward. Key findings include the following:
