Las Cruces, NM

Pioneer Women's Park Gazebo Design Public Meeting Scheduled

 4 days ago
Las Cruces residents have an opportunity to provide input on the draft plan for the Pioneer Women’s Park gazebo design at a public meeting hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department at:

6 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022

Women’s Improvement Association Building

340 N. Reymond St.

The public can discuss the project with Desert Peaks Architects and Parks and Recreation personnel and provide input for the Gazebo design.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 575/541-2550, or email Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.

