Wide-ranging webinar to be hosted by CNL and AECL

Cryptocurrency leaders were called before Congress to defended Bitcoin as Democrats questioned how the energy-intensive mining was affecting President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda.The Congressional hearing comes after the Environmental Protection Agency blocked two requests to use coal-fired power plants to power bitcoin mining operations.Democrat Diana DeGette opened the hearing, “Cleaning Up Cryptocurrency: The Energy Impacts of Blockchains”, by saying there needs to be an overall focus on reducing carbon emissions and increasing green energy.Her colleague, Frank Pallone, said the president’s commitment to carbon-free power by 2035, and a net-zero economy by 2050, couldn’t be met by mining energy-intensive...
Comments / 0