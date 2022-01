The price of bitcoin tapped a new low this year hitting $34K per unit at just after 5 a.m. (EST) on Saturday morning. Bitcoin is now down over 48% lower than its all-time high (ATH) reached two months ago on November 10, 2021 — when it jumped above the $69K mark. During the last week alone, bitcoin has lost 17% in value and a great number of traders and investors are curious as to when the carnage is going to end.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO