Branigan Park Master Plan Public Meeting Scheduled

Las Cruces residents will have an opportunity to provide input on the draft Master Plan for Branigan Park at a public meeting hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department that will begin at:

1 p.m. March 5, 2022

Lerdo Room, Room 2007

Las Cruces City Hall

700 N. Main St.

The public can discuss the project with Morrow Reardon Wilkinson Miller (MRWM) Landscape Architects and Parks and Recreation Department personnel.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 575/541-2550, or email Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.