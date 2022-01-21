ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Latest: Osaka, Barty could set Australian Open matchup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VTqg_0drTKy7S00
Australian Open Tennis Naomi Osaka of Japan is interviewed after defeating Madison Brengle of the U.S. in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) (Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Latest on Friday at the Australian Open (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Day 5 at the Australian Open features two much-anticipated matchups that could lead to an even bigger one.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka faces Amanda Anisimova at Margaret Court Arena, while No. 1 Ash Barty plays hard-hitting Camila Giorgi at Rod Laver Arena. Both are on the night schedule.

The winners of those two matches will meet each other in a fourth-round contest that could have the feel of a Grand Slam final a week early if it’s Osaka vs. Barty.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is taking on No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina to get things started in the third round.

Later Friday, Rafael Nadal will continue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a third-round match against No. 28 Karen Khachanov, and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini takes on No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Community Policy