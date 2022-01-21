ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disaster Assistance Center For Those Impacted By Marshall Fire To Close This Weekend

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disaster Assistance Center for those impacted...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Electrical fire closes Tributary restaurant in Winsted for the weekend

A Winsted restaurant is closed for the weekend due to an electrical fire, the restaurant announced. The fire took place around 8 a.m. at the Tributary restaurant on Rowley Street. George Ignatiadis, the owner’s son, said it was a small electrical fire and didn’t cause damage to the restaurant.
ACCIDENTS
wpsdlocal6.com

Four years after Marshall County High School shooting, Marshall County Resiliency Center offering help to those affected

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Jan. 23, 2018, is a day people in our region will never forget. The lives of families in Marshall County changed forever. Sunday will mark four years since the Local 6 area experienced tragic loss in the Marshall County High School shooting. Preston Cope and Bailey Holt lost their lives and several other students at the high school were injured.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
CBS Denver

Colorado Passport Agency To Help Those Impacted By Marshall Fire At Disaster Assistance Center On Tuesday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is more help for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. The Colorado Passport Agency will be at the Disaster Assistance Center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (credit: CBS) The passport experts will be available to help those whose documents were destroyed in the fire. Those wishing to replace those documents should bring a record of a previous passport or other documentation such as a birth certificate and a method of payment.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#The Marshall Fire

Comments / 0

Community Policy