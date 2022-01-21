Disaster Assistance Center For Those Impacted By Marshall Fire To Close This Weekend

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is more help for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. The Colorado Passport Agency will be at the Disaster Assistance Center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (credit: CBS) The passport experts will be available to help those whose documents were destroyed in the fire. Those wishing to replace those documents should bring a record of a previous passport or other documentation such as a birth certificate and a method of payment.

