BROKEN BOW–The Broken Bow Public Schools Board of Education convened for its regular monthly meeting on Monday, January 17. Minutes and board reports were approved as well as the Treasurer’s Report given by J.B. Atkins. He said as of the year-to-date expenditures are lower and revenue is down a little bit. He said overall “things are good” and the board has just shy of $2 million in the general fund.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO