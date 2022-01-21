ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market Is Getting Closer to Forming a Bottom

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he believes the stock market is getting closer to an investable bottom after a challenging start to the new year. However, the "Mad Money" host said the market's steep turnaround late in Thursday's session "inspired a lot of terror." That signals the market "still...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Stock Market#Procter Gamble#Cnbc#Ford Motor
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
TV & VIDEOS
cryptopolitan.com

Jim Cramer warns SEC is coming for DOGE, say its security

Jim Cramer says Dogecoin is a security. Warns investors SEC is coming for the meme coin. The host of Mad Money, a CNBC show, Jim Cramer, has issued a warning to Dogecoin holders. He said the meme coin is a security that will soon be regulated by the security and exchange commission (SEC).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
AMD
CNBC

Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer's thoughts on the markets dogecoin

Mad Money host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' break down the day's market action ahead of the open. Cramer breaks down shares of Ford and AMD, which were both trading lower following downgrades. Cramer also reacts to his conversation with SEC Chair Gary Gensler about the popular cryptocurrency dogecoin.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy