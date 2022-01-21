ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP: Convicted murderer attempts illegal entry

By Jacqueline Aguilar
 2 days ago
Undocumented individual who is a convicted murderer attempts to enter US

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector U.S Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented immigrant who is convicted of murder.

Agents working at the Calexico station discovered two undocumented individuals who illegally entered around the ports of entry.

Both individuals were placed under arrest and taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

A look into their records shows one of the undocumented individuals was previously convicted of murder.

This specific individual re-entered the U.S. multiple times and was ordered to be removed from the country by an immigration judge.

The post BP: Convicted murderer attempts illegal entry appeared first on KYMA .

