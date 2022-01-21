ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman on United Airlines flight woke to find man fondling her breast, say prosecutors

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gFoX_0drTKExO00

A woman on a United Airlines flight woke up to find the passenger next to her fondling her breast, federal officials say.

Prosecutors say that when the woman shouted “get away from me” the male passenger got up and went to the back of the plane where he told a light attendant he “sexually assaulted the woman sitting next to him.”

The flight was bound for Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia from Las Vegas when the alleged incident took place on 24 December.

Ivan Lopez Jr, 26, faces a charge of abusive sexual contact abroad an aircraft and could be jailed for up to two years if convicted, said the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“The indictment alleges that she awoke to Lopez repeatedly rubbing her right breast. When the passenger opened her eyes, she allegedly observed Lopez leaning over her and his right hand was placed on her right breast,” officials said in a statement.

The victim told an FBI agent that Mr Lopez had touched her for around 10 seconds and that it was “not accidental”, an affidavit in the case states.

A flight attendant told the FBI that Mr Lopez had admitted to groping the woman and “further stated that he thought he was in trouble and that he was sorry.”

The flight attendant immediately moved the suspect from the 12th row to the 21st row to keep him away from the woman.

Mr Lopez told an FBI agent that “he wanted to get the woman’s attention by poking her on her right shoulder, so that he could ask her what she was listening to through her headphones,” the  affidavit states.

And he also claimed that turbulence caused him to “accidentally” poke her breast.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Delta passenger accused of attacking staff who refused him access to flight

A police officer was assaulted after he attempted to prevent a man from boarding a Delta Airlines flight that was due to go from LA to New York.The thus-far unnamed passenger was stopped from boarding the plane at LAX, due to being “too intoxicated to fly”, airport official Rob Pedregon told Fox News. Fox also quotes a Delta spokesperson, who explained that police were initially called to escort the belligerent passenger out of the terminal gate after he started to get verbally abusive. Moments later, in an apparent moment of rage, the passenger allegedly assaulted an approaching police officer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sentence slashed in robbery that led to FBI agent's death

A botched bank heist that led to the accidental death of an FBI agent earned convicted robber Francisco Herrera-Genao a 117-year prison sentence.Now, the New Jersey convict, imprisoned since 2007, could be free in as soon as four years because of legislation signed by former President Donald Trump Last June, a federal judge reduced Herrera-Genao's sentence to 22 years, citing provisions in the First Step Act, a 2018 law that eliminated mandatory sentences for some crimes involving firearms. If the sentence stands, he would be eligible for release in Jan. 2026, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.The judge's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
KVIA

US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

China is blocking more than a dozen U.S. airline flights to the country because some passengers on recent flights tested positive for COVID-19. The move is the latest development in a dispute between the two countries over international flights and rules designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. China has been ratcheting up travel restrictions after recent outbreaks of COVID-19 as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month. American Airlines and United Airlines say they have canceled six upcoming flights each, and Delta Air Lines says it canceled one flight to China last week and another later this week.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast#Woke#Flight Attendants#Fbi
The Independent

Airline accused of letting emotional support dog die on flight

A passenger has accused Southwest Airlines of “letting” her dog die.Identified as Courtney, the traveller was flying to Pennsylvania on 21 December with her three-year-old French bulldog Charlie when he started struggling to breathe.The X-ray technician, who has been travelling around the US to see patients with Charlie as her emotional support animal, told TMZ she tried to let him out of his carrier but was told not to by a flight attendant.The member of cabin crew allegedly refused, telling Courtney that they would have to turn the plane around if she didn’t comply.Courtney has alleged that Southwest staff...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines.The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The U.S. maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near MN-Canada Border; Man Charged With Human Smuggling

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after four people, including an infant, were found dead from apparent exposure to the cold Wednesday, just feet away from Minnesota’s border with Canada. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Steve Shand, 47, was driving a 15-seater van when he was pulled over by U.S. Border Patrol less than a mile south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. The two passengers in the van were determined to be undocumented Indian nationals. While the three were taken to the border patrol station in North Dakota, law...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
foodcontessa.com

A Southwest Passenger Is Suing the Airline for $10 Million, Saying She Was Kicked Off a Flight for Removing Her Mask to Drink Water | Complete Info!

On Tuesday, a passenger sued Southwest Airlines for $10 million, claiming that the airline kicked her off the flight for removing her mask to drink water. According to a complaint filed in New York Eastern District Court, Medora Clai Reading, 68, was flying on a Southwest Airlines trip from Washington, DC to Palm Beach, Florida on January 7 when she was advised by a flight attendant to keep her mask on despite her medical concerns.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman charged with assaulting 80-year-old Delta passenger in mask row is former ‘Baywatch’ actress

The woman accused of assaulting an elderly Delta Air Lines passenger is a former TV actress with credits on Baywatch and Married… with Children, according to the Internet Movie Database.Patricia Yannet Cornwall was charged with assault on 24 December, after a viral video appeared to show her hitting and spitting on an 80-year-old man aboard a Christmas Eve flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Ms Cornwall was arrested when the plane landed.But according to IMDB.com, this was not Ms Cornwall’s first brush with fame. The site says she was born Patricia Yanet [sic] Breton, and took the stage name Patty...
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy