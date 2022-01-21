ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Travis Documentary, ‘More Life,’ To Premiere On Circle Network

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
Talk about celebrating one of the GOATs.

Back in 2011, “More Life” was the ultimate tribute concert to the man himself, Mr. Randy Travis, in honor of the 25th anniversary of his iconic Storms of Life album.

And who would’ve thought over a decade later, “More Life” would become a documentary.

The award-winning Circle Network has announced the premiere of “More Life,” a documentary based on the life of Travis himself.

It’s slated to drop on Thursday, February 10th at 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

The initial release for the film was back in 2013, until the famed country singer suffered an awful stroke, forcing him to quit performing as it limited his speech and singing abilities.

However, the film is finally coming to fruition.

Travis said in a statement:

“Though this documentary began as a 25th Anniversary special, it quickly pivoted into a chronicled celebration of life’s setups and setbacks, after my massive stroke in 2013.

The planned few months of composing, turned into 10 years—Mary and I thank the perseverance and patience of the wonderful team that waited and believed in it until completion…the ones that care and protect the legacy of my music.

With the colorful life I’ve lived and four rollercoaster decades in the music and movie industry, there are infinite stories to tell in a finite timeframe.

As I watch and listen to the cadence of kind words, special memories, and well-wishes from friends and colleagues, captured in the documentary, I am reminded of the blessed life God has given me.

I appreciate those who gave ‘More Love’ along the way, and the fans that continue to shed ‘More Light’ along my path. There aren’t words that express the gratitude I have for the ones that came along when the day was dim, the future unknown…that gave me ‘More Life’. Not feeling is final…and, I’m feeling great! Enjoy!”

More life is a celebration of Travis’s legacy at its purest form, and will feature a duet performance with him and Josh Turner, who made an appearance on the Storms of Life 25th anniversary album.

Catch me with my eyes glued to the TV on February 10th.

