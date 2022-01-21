ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

American Girl relocating Middleton corporate offices, consolidating warehouse with DeForest, out-of-state facilities

By Logan Reigstad
MIDDLETON, Wis. — American Girl, the toymaker known for its iconic dolls, is relocating its corporate offices in Middleton as part of a plan to consolidate operations in Dane County and elsewhere, the company confirmed to News 3 Now on Thursday.

In a statement Thursday evening, the toymaker, a subsidiary of Mattel, said its corporate offices will move to another location in Dane County later this year. While a site has not been chosen yet, the company said it is looking for “a new, collaborative workspace… that will provide a more flexible, open environment to support our current hybrid model.”

“The move comes as American Girl has shifted to a fully-remote contact center and a hybrid (in-person/virtual) workplace for its corporate functions, along with efforts to upgrade and align the company’s operating systems across Mattel’s larger distribution network to improve service and efficiencies,” the statement reads.

The company hopes to move into its new space in the third quarter of this year.

Warehouse operations, meanwhile, are set to consolidate by June to American Girl’s facility in DeForest plus sites in Jonestown, Pennsylvania and San Bernardino, California.

Roughly 55 warehouse and operations employees in Middleton were impacted by the announcement, but the company said it plans to add around 40 jobs in DeForest and has invited impacted employees to apply.

American Girl currently has two warehouse operations and distribution facilities in Middleton plus the warehouse in DeForest and 12 retail stores, according to its website . Of its approximately 735 part-time and full-time employees outside the pre-holiday season, 338 are in Dane County.

Madison, WI
