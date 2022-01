The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us — and continues to teach us — many valuable lessons about public health. Such lessons range from a wider understanding of how viruses spread, how to protect yourself and others from respiratory illness and even learning to value health over profit. The University has committed itself to halting the spread on Grounds through a number of policies, including quarantine and isolation, prevalence testing and the implementation of safety measures such as hand sanitizer stations. Despite this mostly positive response to helping stop the spread of this public health crisis, the University has not done nearly enough when it comes to the decades old public health crisis of smoking. According to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation, six Virginia universities have smoke-free campuses. However, the University remains ambiguous and has not committed to becoming a smoke-free campus.

