Presidential Election

TIME magazine commemorates Biden's first year in office with bleak cover capturing rough presidency

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIME magazine commemorated President Biden's first year in office with a bleak forecast. Marking one year since Biden's inauguration, TIME debuted its newest cover featuring a beleaguered president being rained on with a giant cloud hovering over the Oval Office. BIDEN'S PRESS CONFERENCE GETS PANNED BY CRITICS: ‘TOTAL...

www.foxnews.com

mediaite.com

‘If I May Finish…’: Kamala Harris Locks Horns With Savannah Guthrie Over Biden Suggesting Midterms Won’t Be Legitimate

Vice President Kamala Harris was confronted by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie who questioned President Joe Biden’s refusal to say whether the 2022 midterms will be free and fair. Harris appeared on TODAY, where she fielded questions over several of the leading topics that came out of Biden’s press conference on Wednesday. One of the most shocking moments was when he didn’t give a straight answer when asked if he would recognize the upcoming election results as “legitimate,” even if Congress fails to pass the election reform bill he and Democrats have been pursuing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema, a traitor to the cause of women's rights, loses support of feminists

When Kyrsten Sinema first ran to be the Democratic senator from Arizona, her support from Emily's List seemed to be a no-brainer. The political action committee (PAC) is one of the biggest in politics, and historically is one of the major reasons for the remarkable influx of female leaders in the Democratic Party in the past few decades. The main criteria for supporting candidates — that they be female, pro-choice and Democratic — appeared, at the time, to fit Sinema beautifully. She claimed to believe "a woman, her family, and her doctor should decide what's best for her health" and that she stands for "health clinics like Planned Parenthood and opposes efforts to let employers deny workers coverage for basic health care like birth control." Emily's List was the biggest source of funds for Sinema's 2018 campaign, raising nearly twice as much money for her as her second largest supporting PAC. It is unlikely she would have won by her razor-thin margin without their support.
Salon

Why voters don't blame Republicans for the Capitol riot — no GOP leaders have been arrested yet

Over the long weekend, Gallup released a poll that sent a shock wave through Democratic circles: There's been a 14 point swing in party preference from Democratic to Republican in the past year. While 49% of Americans leaned Democratic and 40% leaned Republican in January 2021, at the beginning of 2022, the parties have nearly reversed positions. Now 47% of Americans prefer Republicans while a mere 42% prefer Democrats.
Washington Post

Why Biden is stumbling

This is not the presidency that Joe Biden wanted. His first few months in office were heady. Vaccinations and warmer weather were pushing coronavirus cases to new lows. Congress passed a big pandemic relief bill without much friction. The bar for presidential behavior, already lowered during the previous four years, was pushed underground by Donald Trump’s response to his 2020 election loss. Biden had sweeping ambitions for a policy agenda that would draw comparisons with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, comparisons that he apparently encouraged.
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Kilmeade of Fox News bit the bullet

For many conservatives who still think — or pretend — that Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency by 7 million votes, the open secret was exposed last week by someone they could hardly call a liberal. That would be Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, about as trusted in the right wing media as anyone not named Sean Hannity (more on him later.)
