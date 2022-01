Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King, 13, is following her revered grandfather’s footsteps as an activist and orator. The striking similarities between the two were visibly noticeable when she graced the stage for the 2018 March For Our Lives, a student-led demonstration for gun-control held in Washington, D.C. She also brought her grandfather’s spirit in her speech about racial equality standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2020.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO