Chiefs’ Willie Gay Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Vacuum In Argument W/ Woman

By TMZ
 2 days ago

1:15 PM PT — Gay pleaded not guilty to the criminal damage charge in court Thursday afternoon, records show. The linebacker is still in custody, though he’s expected to be released later Thursday on personal recognizance. During the hearing, the judge ordered Gay have no contact with...

The Spun

Chiefs Player Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday Night

With the Divisional Round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs received troubling news regarding one of their starting linebackers. According to a report from KCTV5, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs’ Willie Gay arrested days before playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a tough playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, but one of their key defensive players now has other things to worry about. Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay was arrested on Wednesday night following a domestic violence incident in Overland Park, Kansas. According to KCTV 5, Gay was booked on a charge of misdemeanor criminal damage. He remained in jail awaiting bond as of Thursday morning.
247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested

Kanas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested for a misdemeanor criminal charge on Wednesday night, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said, via KCTV. There has been no information released about the details of the charge against Gay. The 23-year-old was held overnight as he awaits bond. Gay...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. Bills following Wednesday arrest

Willie Gay Jr. will play in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup between the Chiefs and Bills. Coach Andy Reid told reporters the news Friday, less than 48 hours after Gay was arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park, Kansas. Gay's representative, Maxx Lepselter, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Gay got into an argument with his son's mother while at her house and broke a vacuum.
Kansas City Star

Watch: Talking KC Chiefs (including Willie Gay arrest) ahead of Sunday’s Bills game

The AFC Divisional Round kicks off the weekend, and Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills Arrowhead Stadium projects to be a very good one. The Chiefs suffered a 38-20 defeat to the Bills in Week 5, and both teams are coming off impressive outings in last weekend’s opening round of the playoffs. Buffalo recorded a convincing 47-17 win over the New England Patriots, while the Chiefs fired on all cylinders in a 42-21 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Independent

