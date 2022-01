Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix – Shares of the streaming giant tanked 21.7%, on pace for their worst day since July 2012. The steep sell-off came after Netflix admitted that streaming competition was eating into its own growth in its fourth-quarter earnings release Thursday. Other media companies with streaming services also saw shares fall after Netflix issued lower-than-expected subscriber guidance. Disney shares fell 5.6%, while ViacomCBS dropped about 6%, and Discovery lost roughly 4%.

