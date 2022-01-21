Dallas-Fort Worth physical therapist warns other businesses after becoming target of a cyber attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Colleyville Police Department is working a SWAT situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a tweet Saturday morning. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated, they said. At 1:20 p.m., the police department tweeted again that the situation...
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) welcomed its first commercial flights in 1974, four months after its inauguration. The first flight to use the brand new facility was American Airlines (AA) flight 341 from New York via Memphis and Little Rock. Dallas has had an...
It’s never been easier to get a job at KFC. Remember the good old days when fast food joints required a certain level of competence to get a job there? Not that they ever had the most rigorous of requirements – because we are talking about a workforce made up of a whole bunch of high school and college kids – but there were some standards, at least.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has widened its lead as the country’s top industrial building market. More than 50 million square feet of new warehouse, distribution and logistics building were …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our...
Comments / 0