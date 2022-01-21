Care Initiatives Hospice holds second annual winter coat drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization is helping gather winter clothes for those in need.

Care Initiatives Hospice held their second annual winter coat drive and received 40 donations of children’s jackets.

Megan Skinner, the community representative for Care Initiatives said that only new coats were accepted this year.

“Just the dignity of the kids. You want to make sure they receive a coat that’s in good shape and not dirty or smell or very used. It was just a request of the school and the action agency and we were happy to meet that request,” said Skinner.

The organization will drop off the winter clothing to the school district and Community Action Agency of Siouxland on Friday.

