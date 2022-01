Netflix announced last week that it is raising the prices for all of its subscription tiers, and many pundits are speculating that it has to do with the company's earnings report this week. On Thursday, Netflix revealed to shareholders that it did not meet its ambitious goal for new subscribers in the last quarter of 2021. The stock prices plummeted as a result, and some believe the price hike is an attempt at damage control.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO