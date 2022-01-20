City of Norfolk Offices to Close Due to Inclement Weather

NORFOLK, VA – Due to the impending winter weather, all City of Norfolk government offices and libraries, including Slover Library, will be closed on Friday, January 21. This includes the Offices of the Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue along with the Norfolk Courthouse.

Waste Management plans to provide regular refuse collection on Friday, January 21. This includes scheduled bulk and yard waste collection. The start time may be delayed if road conditions become hazardous overnight. Refuse collection will be postponed for the Commercial Business District as well as the beach collection sites until Monday, January 24.

The York Street Garage will be open starting Thursday, January 20, at 5 p.m. until Sunday, January 23, at 5 p.m. Street parking is removed downtown to allow for plowing operations along Boush Street, Granby Street, Plume Street, Main Street, City Hall Avenue (in front of Fairfax Building), and the 400 Block of Monticello Avenue.

Residents can find more information and additional updates at www.norfolk.gov, the city’s social media platforms or by signing up for Norfolk Alert at www.norfolk.gov/alert.