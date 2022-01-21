KX Conversation: Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program
In our January 20th KX Conversation, KX News Anchor Josh Meny spoke with North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann about the extension of the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program through the year 2034. Christmann explained why he believes it's a good idea.
