Tulsa, OK

One Glenpool woman’s mission to help a homeless couple escape the freezing cold temperatures

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
Ashley Malone's mission is to actively help those in need.

TULSA. Okla. — Ashley Malone and her husband live in a house in Glenpool.

She says she is blessed now, but has not forgotten the challenging times of the past where her family struggled to make ends meet.

On New Year’s Day, Ashley learned of the passing of Joshua Aaron Fredrick and his dog Valentine, who were struck by a car in Skiatook.

Josh had lost both parents to cancer and found himself homeless during a painfully difficult time in his lift, Malone shared with tears. She felt as if she understood exactly how that felt.

“I had lost my mother and if it wasn’t for my one-year-old, I don’t know where I would be,” Malone said.

Ashley was so moved by the tragedy of Josh, that only two weeks ago she created a Facebook group called, Josh and Valentine, Hope for the Homeless in his memory.

It’s an online group of about 95 members who are proactive in supporting the needs of the community.

According to FOX23 meteorologist James Aydelott, with the wind chill factor, the temperatures on the evening of Jan. 19 dropped to a dangerously, frigid, -1 degree.

Kayla Stack the EMSA District Chief of Clinical Affairs states that, “Without protective clothing and shelter, sleeping outside in below-freezing temperatures, like those Tulsa experienced last night, could result in frostbite, hypothermia, and possibly death.”

On the evening of Jan. 19, Ashley found herself driving around Tulsa with her husband, armed with blankets and supplies, looking for anybody out in the freezing cold that needed help.

Behind the QuikTrip on 11th and Sheridan, laying on the ground in only a few thin blankets were Taft Burleson and his girlfriend Sara Tapeyra huddling together, shaking to stay warm.

The couple said they have been homeless for about seven to eight months.

Taft is honest about what led to him living on the streets.

“Drugs,” said Taft. “The pain runs deep.”

Taft agrees that mental health has played a factor and says it’s difficult to see a way out of this predicament.

Sara is a little more optimistic.

“If we could get a place. Taft could get a job and I could get a job,” Sarah said. “But, it is hard for me.”

Sara says that she suffers from Multiple sclerosis.

“The cold nights are very painful on my body,” said Sara.

As Ashley and her husband spotted Taft and Sara laying on the ground behind the gas station on East 11th Street.

“No one should have to be out in the cold like this,” Ashley said.

Within 20 minutes of asking for help through Facebook posts on the Josh and Valentine page, Glenpool Community Awareness group and The Angel Group, Ashley was receiving donations to pay for a motel for the couple.

Someone even bought the couple a tent at Walmart that night.

The couple welcomed the help.

Ashley and her husband drove the grateful couple to Western Inn on East 11th Street and South Sheridan Road.

When Ashley explained that she was getting a room for the couple, she said they were all sent away. She felt like they didn’t want to rent a room to the couple, because they looked homeless.

FOX23 reached out to the Western Inn and was told that the staff had no comment regarding the incident.

Ashley did not give up. Next, she drove to the Super 11 across the street. She was hopeful when she parked as there were only two cars in the lot. But, the homeless couple were told that there was no room for them at the inn.

FOX23 spoke with a receptionist at Super 11, who confirmed the motel was fully booked last night, and that they do rent to individuals who are homeless. They also said there were only two guests with vehicles, that is why the parking lot looked empty.

Ashley was determined. Their next stop was Rest Inn & Suites on East Admiral and Memorial Drive.

This good Samaritan was able to get the couple a room there for the next few of days there, where they would be safe from the severe cold.

The act of helping complete strangers, because “it is the right thing to do,” states Ashley.

Ashley said she will continue to do what she can for people in the community in need. Her Facebook group, Josh and Valentine, runs on the sheer generosity of its members.

“People usually look at us as if we are lower class. And it sucks sometimes, but you get used to it,” shared Sara. “But, we are human just like them. It’s not as if when you were a child you want to grow up and beg on the streets of Oklahoma.”

When Ashley and members of the community went above and beyond to help homeless strangers, Sara and Taft, this was an event that doesn’t happen to the couple everyday.

“It makes you feel like you’re ten feet tall. That your somebody,” said Taft.

