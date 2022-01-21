Steven H. Baron | COVID-19 Vaccine Shouldn’t Be for Kids

Kids getting their COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the Tippecanoe County Health Department vaccination site, 1950 S. 18th Street, Lafayette, Indiana, will get a special Vaccine SuperPower Pack while supplies last thanks to a partnership between the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine’s League of VetaHumanz and the Tippecanoe County Health Department. The League of VetaHumanz (www.VetaHumanz.org) is a veterinary superhero league where veterinarians across the globe provide access and support for under-resourced youth. VetaHumanz use their superpowers to improve health literacy and reduce health disparities in people and their animals. Each Vaccine SuperPower Pack has a children’s book where kids learn all about vaccines in people and animals, a special superhero face mask, and collectible cards. Adults accompanying kids will also get limited edition League of VetaHumanz face masks. The program is supported by a Science Education Partnership Award (SEPA) program of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). So Power up and get vaccinated today because even superheroes need vaccines!

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO