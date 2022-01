When Gov. Spencer Cox was first elected to office, I was so pleased to see that he respected the science of health and worked to combat our COVID crisis. However, as the months of this pandemic have continued, our number of cases has heightened and Utah has been among the top five states for high COVID transmission several times. He has chosen politics over health. I am confused and saddened with his change of heart and letting this become a political issue versus a health Issue.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO