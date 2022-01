Attendees will meet with different black businesses in the Iowa City and surrounding area to gain information about their business while playing games and having fun. There will be door prizes and giveaways as well. We would like for people to learn why it is important to support local Black businesses and the ways in which this can be achieved. We will have a variety of businesses represented at the event so that there is something for everyone.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO