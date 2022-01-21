The Top 10 Deodorants Made For Those With Sensitive Skin

Our expectation that most, if not all, beauty products should be cruelty-free isn't new; it's kind of shocking that animal testing is even still a thing at all. What is new is our hope that more products hitting shelves are cruelty-free and vegan. To be clear, the two aren't synonymous — cruelty-free means a product isn't tested on animals, while vegan refers to the animal-derived ingredients and byproducts, or lack thereof, in a single formula. On the surface, going vegan may just seem like a good ethical decision to make, but it can also have an impact on the environment, the biggest benefits being the conservation of water and reduction of energy consumption. After all, carbon footprints won't shrink themselves.

