Northside football promotes defensive coordinator Felix Curry to coach

By Bryant Roche, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago
Northside defensive coordinator Felix Curry has been promoted to football coach of the Grizzlies.

The official announcement will take place Tuesday ahead of the boys basketball game at the school’s new arena.

“One of the many duties that I have being the director of athletics and activities, Bryant, is you’re constantly evaluating and watching all of your guys and girls that are leading our young people and our teams and our directors of all of our activities," Forth Smith Public Schools director of athletics and activities Michael Beaumont said Thursday. "You always have things that you expect them to do, you always have things that you want them to do and then you always have things that go above and beyond both of those and I can tell you for a fact in my short time here, I’ve seen Coach Curry check every one of those boxes.

“He is just as much involved in these kids’ lives in the classroom as he is on the football field and outside of that.”

Former coach Mike Falleur announced his retirement in December after nine seasons.

Prior to joining Northside, Curry served as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator at a number of schools in Georgia: Flowery Branch , Greater Atlanta Christian School (Norcross) and at South Gwinnett (Snellville). The former Mars Hill free safety was coach at Glenn Hills (Augusta).

Curry holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Troy, a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education while at Mars Hill and a specialist degree in school administration from Cambridge College.

The high school teacher is also the boys track coach and his wife Cartrina is the ninth-grade volleyball coach and a varsity assistant.

