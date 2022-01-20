Senator Warnock says 'we're going to get voting rights done for the American people'

In an effort to counter a barrage of restrictive voting laws in various states, Senate Democrats Wednesday tried but failed to secure passage of voting rights legislation. Lawmakers defeated an effort to combine provisions from the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. They later beat back changes to the filibuster that would have allowed passage by a simple majority of 51 votes.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock tells Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton that while "yesterday's outcome seems disappointing, we've seen progress believe it or not on this issue." They were successful in forcing the chamber to debate the bill for the first time. According to Warnock, "We were able to find a way to force the issue to the floor. The American people could hear for themselves what's at stake, and we've only just begun to fight."

Warnock says there are many paths that can now be taken. "We can introduce pieces of this legislation separately, but we're not going to let this rest." The senator from Atlanta adding, "nothing is more important than the democracy itself."