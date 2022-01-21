ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmaker proposes lifetime fishing licenses

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGbFW_0drTCMjW00

INDIANA (WEHT) – State Representative Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville) authored legislation to allow for lifetime fishing licenses in Indiana.

Right now, anglers have to renew their licenses every year for $23 a piece. O’brien’s bill would establish a new lifetime fishing license. He said this would encourage people young and old to go fishing.

Indiana bill may give speeding tickets without a traffic stop

“Fishing, whether a casual hobby or competitive sport, is great for our mental and physical health,” O’Brien said. “From young children to the young at heart, many enjoy getting outdoors and fishing. If you aren’t an avid fisherman, you may not know you need a license or you may have not realized your license expired, and this commonsense bill would make it easier for all.”

The legislation would require the Natural Resources Commission to adopt rules to establish fees for lifetime licenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 13

JGK3
2d ago

why should we pay to fish the waters of our own country? they dont think we should have to pay for gun registration why should we pay for hunting and fishing...??

Reply(6)
9
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana will start accepting state tax returns on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2021 individual income tax returns on Monday. The department encourages taxpayers not to file their state tax returns before Monday or before they have gathered all necessary documentation. The agency says that trying to file without all documents can delay the process and ultimately […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers to weigh bill banning transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers will consider a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity. The proposal would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

House Bill 1002 expected to cut Indiana taxes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana House Republicans advanced a tax cut package on January 21 that could put over $1.3 billion back in Hoosiers’ pockets, according to State Representative Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville), co-author of House Bill 1002. The state’s budget reserves are expected to hit a record $5 billion at the end of fiscal year […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County schools update COVID related guidance

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — As of Jan. 20, 2022, the Warrick County School Corporation updated their COVID guidance for their schools. School officials say that the changes come as guidance is updated within the Indiana Department of Health. According to the WCSC, they now will accept home rapid tests for positive and negative cases […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Republicans hamper plan to scrap most Indiana handgun permits

INDIANAPOLIS — GOP Senator Jim Tomes of Evansville came before the Senate Judiciary Committee primed to describe his SB 14 bill to scrap most of Indiana’s handgun permit system and offer amendments to water down his own bill even more to make more Hoosiers eligible for opting out of state firearms licensing regulations. “It just […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers waiting on Supreme Court abortion decision

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are holding off on pursuing major anti-abortion action as they await a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights across the country. That Supreme Court decision isn’t expected until after the state legislative session ends in March. Indiana lawmakers might ask Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to call […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Free tax preparation program announced in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — VITA announced they’re offering a free program to help people prepare for taxes in Henderson. They say the program is mostly focused on people who generally make $72,000 or less in 2021, people with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns. A spokesperson […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Sport Fishing#State#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois, Chicago omicron cases have peaked, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — The state’s top officials in the battle against COVID-19 had good news Wednesday, reporting that the vicious surge in the dread disease fueled by the omicron variant seems to have slowed statewide and in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city. But even as record numbers of hospitalizations decline, authorities said health care resources […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson educator announces run for State Representative

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Democrat and educator Velvet Dowdy filed papers with the Kentucky Secretary of State today declaring her candidacy for State Representative in the 11th district. “Today, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the new Henderson state house seat. We need leaders who will put the needs and concerns of […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Homeplace of Henderson unveiling new memory care community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Homeplace of Henderson says they’re excited to welcome interested families to their new memory care community Feb. 15. Families will be able to get a “first-look” at the state-of-the-art community, which encompasses 26 private apartments. Officials with Homeplace of Henderson say residents will have access to trained direct care staff who […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Changes continue as pandemic reaches two year anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It has been two years since the first confirmed case of covid-19 in the United States, and the nation has been on a bizarre rollercoaster ever since. The pandemic has created changes for nearly every aspect of our daily lives. That includes the business world, for employers, employees, and customers. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Virtual option simplifies decision for weather-related school closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The most recent wintry event did not create many issues across the Tristate. However, several schools still decided on various delays or closures, including Ivy Tech in Evansville – who called off in-person classes after 5:30 p.m. the evening of potential snowfall. Daniela Vidal, the Chancellor of Ivy Tech in Evansville, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Study: More women giving birth at home, QuoteWizard says

QUOTEWIZARD (WEHT) – According to QuoteWizard’s findings, more women are choosing to give birth at home, especially since the start of the pandemic. According to QuoteWizard’s findings, the number of women giving birth at home increased by 22% during the first year of the pandemic. QuoteWizard says that home births remained relatively steady during the first […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on disaster recovery, his budget’s proposal to fund universal pre-K, employment statistics, economic development, COVID-19 and a new regional hydrogen hub workgroup. He also signed a proclamation declaring Joe B. Hall Day in the commonwealth. In terms of FEMA awards and the Western Kentucky Relief Fund, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy