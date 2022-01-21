ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: NFL fines Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott $25K for comments related to game officials

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 2 days ago

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been fined $25,000 by the league for his postgame comments related to the game officials following Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a source told ESPN on Thursday. A postgame question to Prescott on Sunday initially indicated the fans were throwing things...

Larry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott fined for referee comments after playoff loss

The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his remarks about the referees in Sunday’s playoff loss. Prescott received a $25,000 fine for his remarks, according to USA Today’s Jori Epstein. Prescott condoned fans throwing items at the officials following the ending of Sunday’s game against San Francisco.
Dak Prescott
Walter Payton
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: The Dallas Cowboys Remain Stuck In Loserville, USA

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Among the most difficult aspects of watching “Hard Knocks” last summer was having to witness Mike McCarthy pretend to have a personality. The other challenge was holding in laughter while hearing everybody talk about the goal to win a Super Bowl. With all due respect to the folks putting in the work, lifting up all those weights (and putting them down, in some cases), grinding all that tape, running the sprints, practicing the reps, and focusing on this goal, the reality is it’s just never going to happen. Not with that nucleus of power. And while...
NFL Analysis Network

Stephen Gilmore Named Potential Free Agency Target For Cowboys

After yet another heartbreaking and brutal finish for the Dallas Cowboys this season, many fans were hoping to see a coaching change. However, it appears that Mike McCarthy will be back for another year. That means that the Cowboys will need to make a big roster move or two to improve and one intriguing defensive free agent to watch could be star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
ABC News

Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory to have knee surgery prior to free agency, sources say

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee on Friday, sources told ESPN. Gregory did not miss a game in 2021 because of the knee issue, but it was something that bothered him for a good portion of the season. He missed one game because of COVID-19 and four because of a calf strain that landed him on injured reserve.
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason the Cowboys Were 'One and Done' in the NFL Playoffs

Colin Cowherd: “Who were the ‘STARS’ of the playoffs last week? Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, and Mike Evans… Oh wait, that’s because they’re STARS in the regular season. Nick Foles is an outlier, we don’t ask our ‘good’ players to perform BETTER in the playoffs. Troy Aikman was top 3 in the league in his prime, Michael Irvin was a Hall of Famer, and Emmitt Smith was arguably the best running back. They also had a Hall of Fame coach elevating them. Does anyone consider that Dak, CeeDee Lamb, and Zeke AREN’T stars? The best player on the field last week was Deebo Samuel. If you look at the Cowboys' best players right now, are you asking CeeDee Lamb, Dak, and Zeke to be something they can’t be? Dak against playoff teams not named the Eagles this year was 1-5 with a 92 passer rating. That’s Mac Jones. CeeDee Lamb disappeared at the end of this year, 7 straight games without a touchdown, and the drops. Why would they be stars in the playoffs? They weren’t stars during the year. The best Cowboys player right now is Micah Parsons, watch the games, he ‘looks’ better than everybody else. Number two is Zack Martin, and number three is Trevon Diggs. Those are their three best dominating players. After that, the punter, and old left tackle Tyron Smith, who week-to-week his health is an issue. You’re asking CeeDee Lamb, who disappeared at the end of the year to be a great player. You’re asking Zeke to be a great player – he was three years ago. You’re asking Dak to be great against a great defense. That 49ers defense is 3-0 against Aaron Rodgers the last three games in the playoffs. You gotta be careful about asking people to do something they don’t do. CeeDee Lamb is potentially really good but he’s not a star yet, he’s just a talented playmaker. Nobody wants to acknowledge this but Dak is kind of in the Kirk Cousins class. We don’t put him in the Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, or Tom Brady class… Don’t ask non-stars against better competition to dominate. There’s a reason Aikman, Irvin, and Emmitt did – they were as good as anyone in the world at their position in their prime, with a Hall of Fame coach. Not only are Dak, Zeke, and Lamb not in that class, do you think Mike McCarthy is elevating people??” (Full Video Above)
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Like Joe Burrow? Or Ryan Tannehill?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys think they know. But they also know how the game of "Comps'' goes. That's why immediately after Saturday's AFC playoff showdown, in which Bengals top overall pick QB Joe Burrow (348 yards) out-performed Titans journeyman QB Ryan Tannehill in a last-second 19-16 win, Dallas rookie leader Micah Parsons took to Twitter to reflect on his QB, Dak Prescott.
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears’ meticulous search for a GM and head coach hasn’t put them behind the rest of the NFL. But time — and wins and losses — will be the judge of their process.

As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview. It already was reported Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt ...
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
