Toyota GR Corolla Could Offer An Automatic Transmission: Report

American Motors began selling cars that could be driven in four-wheel-drive all the time (even on dry pavement) in the 1980 model year, and Audi followed up with the Quattro system during the following year. Those cars had true all-wheel-drive powertrains (the AWD term didn't come into widespread use until much later), but Toyota didn't begin offering such a system here until the American debut of All-Trac for the 1988 model year. You could get All-Trac all-wheel-drive on the '88 Camry, Corolla, and Celica, followed by the Previa in 1990; of these, the most popular All-Trac car proved to be the Corolla wagon. Here's one of those cars, a '90 model with plenty of miles and even more personality, found in a self-service yard just south of Denver.

