Toyota GR Corolla Could Offer An Automatic Transmission: Report

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
The Toyota GR Corolla is a very interesting automotive subject. We know it's coming, and actually, we know quite a bit about it thanks to Toyota. And yet, there hasn't been a single mention of the GR Corolla by name. Even Toyota's teaser campaign steers clear of direct or indirect mentions...

IN THIS ARTICLE
CARS
Motor1.com

