ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chicken Bog

By Renae Wilson
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken bog is a dish that’s best described just as it sounds: chicken that’s bogged down with rice, chicken stock, and a few other ingredients. A popular...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Kitchn

Turn Leftovers into “Best-overs” with Cookbook Author Cassy Joy Garcia’s Easy and Delicious Meal Plan

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I became a mom four years ago and it completely changed how I get dinner on the table. Time spent with my family is the most precious part of my day, and I have been on a journey to spend as much time with them as possible, while still providing nutritious and wholesome dinners as often as possible.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Pulled Pork Chili Verde

This recipe is part of a two-day meal plan. On the first day, you’ll cook a pork shoulder and shred the meat, then use half of it to make this pulled pork chili verde filled with tender kale, green chilies, pinto beans, and just the right amount of lime juices. Then stash the rest of the meat in your fridge to make a Barbecue Pork Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bake the next day.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Hearty Homemade Oatmeal Bread

Ever since the stay-at-home orders of 2020, bread baking has made a big comeback. And if you are one of the many still looking to expand your repertoire of homemade bread recipes, give oatmeal bread a try. It’s full of flavor, and each bite is reminiscent of a hearty bowl of oatmeal.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Kitchn

Quick Yeasted Zeppole

Just like doughnuts, there isn’t just one variation of zeppole, Italy’s absolutely delicious fried dough. Akin in shape, size, and texture to doughnut holes, these zeppole were created to mimic the fried dough served at street festivals in Little Italy in New York City. It’s a quick-yeasted doughnut batter roughly shaped into two-bite rounds. Serve warm, dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar, or dip them into chocolate sauce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Kitchn

5-Minute Fruit Dip

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fruit may be nature’s candy, but a dollop of something sweet can make a platter of it even. appealing. Here, you’ll whip cream cheese and marshmallow creme until fluffy, then flavor...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Nian Gao

Nian gao (Mandarin for “higher year”) is a traditional steamed Chinese cake most often eaten at Chinese New Year. It’s unassuming-looking but super delicious: sticky, chewy, and not too sweet. The cake comes together with only a handful of ingredients — Chinese slab brown sugar, water, sweet rice flour, and vegetable oil — but many generations of cooks have iterated on this formula to produce their own unique versions. I remember my grandmother making nian gao when I was a child, and I always looked forward to getting a piece, especially if it was pan-fried. Here’s my easy version, which has a very soft, chewy texture similar to mochi and is both gluten- and dairy-free.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Cheesy Hamburger Pasta Casserole

In addition to being cooked in a casserole dish large enough to feed a bunch of hungry mouths, any respectable American casserole must meet a few rules. Ask yourself if this dish is the following:. A jumble of ingredients, including cheese or cream, that undergo a physical transformation in the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Peppers#Food Drink#Southern
The Kitchn

The Makers of My Favorite Frozen Pizza Bites Have Added Buffalo Chicken to their Lineup — Just in Time for the Super Bowl

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Real talk: Anyone who knows me knows that while I’m basically allergic to televised sports (yes… including the Super Bowl), I have a deep and undying love for any snack associated with said televised sports. Wings and beer? It’s a big yes from me. Nachos? Sí! Buffalo chicken pizza? I think you’re picking up what I’m putting down. So, when my friends over at Snow Days let me know about a tasty new frozen pizza bite flavor launching just in time for the Big Game, well I just had to pull up a bar stool and tune in.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Ultra-Crispy Cream Cheese Wontons

Flaunting an ultra-crispy wonton shell and a creamy onion filling, cream cheese wontons are a textural treat. Made using only a few ingredients, this Chinese takeout favorite can be recreated at home easily. Plus, they are best eaten immediately after being fried — meaning you’ll get the freshest batch possible.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cookie & Kate’s Favorite Grilled Cheese Recipe Is Full of Brilliant Tips

I went to college in southern California, where In-n-Out reigns supreme. On countless afternoons, my friends and I would find ourselves grabbing a bite to eat at the location closest to campus. While the fast-food restaurant is known for its burgers, they also make a delicious grilled cheese sandwich, which my vegetarian friends were always extremely grateful for. In many ways, I consider vegetarians to be the experts on grilled cheese sandwiches. There are so many sandwiches that involve meat or fish, but grilled cheeses are a classic that vegetarians can enjoy.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

This Couple Went for an Open-Concept Kitchen — And It Was the Best Decision They Ever Made

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It doesn’t matter how pretty a space is if it doesn’t function well for a family. Before style expert Afiya Francisco and her husband, Aaron Chown, set out to renovate their 245-square-foot Toronto kitchen, they had hoped that their new home would be able to welcome and entertain a large extended family and group of friends.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

I Tried 5 Popular TikTok Air Fryer Recipes and Ranked Them from “Never Again” to “More, Please!”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Every time I check my TikTok feed, I’m faced with an endless and entertaining stream of cooking hacks and recipe walkthroughs — an increasing amount of which are made in an air fryer. Some posts seem brilliant and some seem pretty ill-advised, but still I can’t help but wonder: Does it actually work? To find out, I spent a week cooking five viral recipes from TikTok. Here’s how it went and my totally subjective ranking, from worst to best.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried This Pro Cleaner’s TikTok Method to Clean My Gas Stovetop — And It’s Absolutely Brilliant

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Texas-based pro cleaner Vanesa Amaro has become one of my all-time favorite follows on TikTok for her brilliant cleaning tutorials. Thanks to her helpful videos, I’ve learned how to properly clean my bathtub and toilet and the inside of my fridge. Leave it to Amaro to also teach me how to clean one of the most frustrating areas of my kitchen: my gas stovetop.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Kitchn

Cheeseburger Pizza

When you can’t decide if you want burgers or a pizza for dinner, why not have both? This pizza tastes just like your favorite burger. The soft crust is topped with sesame seeds to mimic the bun, and a sauce made from classic burger condiments stands in for tomato sauce.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Bobby Flay Gave a Tour of His Pantry and This Is the Secret Go-To Ingredient He Uses the Most

If you need a little inspiration for what a well-stocked pantry should look like, let Bobby Flay show you on Instagram. The celebrity chef recently gave a video tour of his own personal storage space to Misfits Market — the online grocery store where he serves as chef-in-residence — and it’s truly #goals. “I love my pantry,” Flay admits. “It’s a place that opens up lots of ideas when it comes to cooking.”
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

French Onion Domino Potatoes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Potatoes are perennially popular, but in the recent past we’ve noticed spud recipes of all kinds — smashed and spicy, baked in muffins tins, stacked into a million crispy layers and posted all over TikTok, and even roasted canned potatoes — are having a real moment. Maybe it’s a need for comforting carbs, or the crowd-pleasing nature of these tasty tubers, or that you can find them at any grocery store. But whatever the reason, we’re here for it.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Lizzo Tried the Green Goddess Salad That the Internet’s Obsessed with and Her Reaction Is Very Expected

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok lately — and you’re as into all things food as we are — you’ve probably stumbled across Melissa Ben-Ishay’s viral Green Goddess Salad recipe, a vegan cabbage-based salad that looks suspiciously like guacamole. We tried the salad earlier this month — yes, it was absolutely as fantastic as it looks — and now, Grammy-winning singer and rapper Lizzo has, too.
TV & VIDEOS
The Kitchn

How to Clean That Grimy Wooden Dish Rack That Can’t Go in the Dishwasher

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Although the humble dish rack may be easily overlooked in your busy kitchen — especially if it’s perpetually covered by a mound of drying dishes — it’s important to clean it regularly, particularly because it indirectly comes into contact with food. Like anything else that’s exposed to water regularly, it may eventually become slimy or even moldy. And no one wants to put clean dishes on that.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy