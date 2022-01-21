ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
Vice

Man ‘Accidentally’ Stabbed Grandma 60 Times Because She Nagged Him

A South Korean man was found guilty of stabbing his grandmother about 60 times but was handed a lenient sentence as the court ruled the killing to be “accidental.”. The man, 19, killed his grandmother out of rage because she was nitpicky and scolded him and his younger brother, according to Korean local media. The brothers had lived with their grandparents since 2012, after their parents got divorced and cut communication.
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
The Independent

Zip mark seen on neck of murder victim Rikki Neave, court told

A zip-shaped mark was left on the body of six-year-old Rikki Neave after he was allegedly strangled by his own anorak, a court has heard.Rikki was killed in a “swiftly executed” attack from behind in woods near his Peterborough home in November 1994, the Old Bailey heard.Afterwards, he was stripped naked and deliberately posed in a star shape, jurors were told.His clothes were later discovered dumped in a wheelie bin nearby.More than 20 years later, James Watson, who was aged 13 at the time, was charged with murdering Rikki after his DNA was allegedly identified on the trousers.On Thursday, jurors...
NBC News

Georgia pastor, wife charged with false imprisonment after people found in locked basement

A Georgia pastor and his wife were arrested on charges of false imprisonment after officials found up to eight people locked in their basement, police said. Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were running the unlicensed "group home" out of their rented Griffin house "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance," the Griffin Police Department said in a statement.
Grazia

Three Too Hot To Handle Stars Were Arrested After Abusing Cabin Crew On Flight Home

Yikes. It turns out three of the stars from the latest series of Too Hot To Handle were arrested – after behaving badly on a flight back home. The incident happened in February 2021, with three of the contestants - Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson and Jackson 'Matthew' Mawhinney - fined £3,000 each for drunkenly abusing British Airways staff. They apparently became aggressive after being told to wear face masks, and being refused more alcohol.
98online.com

Man who allegedly stole $8,000 guitar by hiding it in his pants sought by police north of Toronto

(From CTV News) York Regional police are searching for a man who they say stole an $8,000 guitar from a music store north of Toronto last month by hiding it down his pants. In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators said they were made aware of the alleged theft on Dec. 30 by a Richmond Hill music store located in the area of Leslie Street south of Elgin Mills Road East. According to investigators, 10 days before the police report was filed, an unknown male entered the music store and stole a guitar by hiding it down his pants.
