A zip-shaped mark was left on the body of six-year-old Rikki Neave after he was allegedly strangled by his own anorak, a court has heard.Rikki was killed in a “swiftly executed” attack from behind in woods near his Peterborough home in November 1994, the Old Bailey heard.Afterwards, he was stripped naked and deliberately posed in a star shape, jurors were told.His clothes were later discovered dumped in a wheelie bin nearby.More than 20 years later, James Watson, who was aged 13 at the time, was charged with murdering Rikki after his DNA was allegedly identified on the trousers.On Thursday, jurors...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO