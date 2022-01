CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in Chicago, after surging to record levels in early January, the city’s top doctor announced Wednesday afternoon. “I am very, very pleased to say that we have formally passed the Omicron peak here in the city of Chicago,” Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday at City Hall. “However, we are a long way from being out of the woods, and it’s really important over these next few weeks and months that we continue to work hard on getting folks vaccinated, getting folks tested, continuing to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO