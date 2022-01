Kyle Rittenhouse is asking for the gun that he used to shoot dead two protesters and wound a third to be returned to him, according to court documents.A motion, filed by his attorney Mark Richards in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, requested the return of the AR-15 style rifle to the 19-year-old so that it can be “properly destroyed”.“Mr Rittenhouse wishes to have all his property released and returned to him,” the motion reads.“Mr Rittenhouse further wishes to ensure that the firearm in question is properly destroyed.”The firearm has been in the position of authorities since 26 August...

