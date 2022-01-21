ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

When Could Masking Rules And Other COVID-19 Mitigation Measures Be Lifted?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID numbers are coming down – on Wednesday, we learned that...

Center For COVID Control Sites Will Remain Closed After Complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) — A chain of pop-up COVID-19 testing centers did not reopen Saturday as planned. Sites that are run by the Center for COVID Control, based in Rolling Meadows, are shut down until further notice. The move comes after the Illinois attorney general got several complaints ranging from fake test results to unsanitary conditions. The sites have been closed for a week. The AG’s office told the company to stop any fraudulent or deceptive conduct.
Gov. Hogan Announces New COVID-19 Testing Centers As Hospitalizations Decrease

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Hogan Thursday announced a new hospital-based COVID testing site opened at LifeBridge Health in Carroll County with two more set to open by Saturday. Testing sites at GBMC and St. Agnes will open Friday and Saturday, respectively, the governor said. “We’ve reached the point where some of our hospital systems that they are placing adult patients in pediatric beds,” Gov. Hogan said Thursday. Hospitalizations in Maryland fell below 3,000 for the first time in more than two weeks, according to Maryland Department of Health data. MDH reported another 70 deaths Thursday. State officials say the “vast majority of deaths”...
Gov.: No new mandates or mitigation measures

In this morning’s press conference, the Governor says he will be extending the Public Health Emergency on or before January 19th but “at this point I don’t expect any changes to mitigation measures.”. Yesterday, LDH reports 17,592 new Covid cases, breaking the single-day pandemic record yet again....
COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
Bucks County DJ Service Raises Money To Buy Smoke Detectors For Local Families

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County DJ service is raising money to try and keep local families safe. The funds are for smoke detectors AC DJs wants to give them to fire companies who can then give them out to families in need. The company’s owner says with recent fires like the ones in Fairmount and in New York City, he wanted to do something to help give back. “It was my wife and I’s idea,” Adam Finger, the owner of AC DJs, said. “It was about teaching my daughter to pay forward, be nice to people, and help out. I’ll do it as long as it takes to collect the amount of detectors for people that need it. If it’s two months, six months, six years, it doesn’t matter. It’s about helping out the community.” The DJ service says one smoke detector costs $8. If you’d like to donate, click here.
Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
“If You Have to Throw a Chair at Them, You Throw a Chair at Them”

Last weekend, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker invited in a stranger who knocked at the door of his synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, in Texas. He made him some tea. He told him he could stay for the rest of the service, or just until he got warm. Then the man pulled a gun—and held him and other congregants hostage for the next 11 hours.
FTA Upgrades Gateway Tunnel Project Rating For Federal Grants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal regulators have announced a key approval for the Gateway Project. The Federal Transit Administration said it upgraded the Hudson River tunnel project’s rating to “medium-high,” making it eligible to receive billions of dollars in federal grants. The move comes after years of lowering ratings during the Trump administration, which clashed with New York and New Jersey over how much money the states had committed to pay to build the tunnel. The Gateway Project would build two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River and improve the existing one.
Massachusetts Nurses Union Wants Baker’s Help To Address ‘Overwhelmed And Burned Out’ Workers

BOSTON (CBS) – Union nurses want Governor Charlie Baker to address employee burnout nearly two years into the pandemic. The Massachusetts Nurses Association says the health care system is buckling under the pressure of both COVID patients and those who delayed care during the pandemic. “We are now at a place we all feared. Healthcare workers are overwhelmed and burned out,” they wrote in a letter to Baker. “The Recent regulatory changes have made it easier for nurses to resign their positions and become travel nurses within the state at significant rate increases – further destabilizing the nursing workforce and increasing the...
Add Over-The-Counter Medicine To List Of Growing Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Empty store shelves in South Florida are a common sight lately as the omicron variant and common winter illnesses spread at a rapid rate. For weeks, Linda Kelley has tried getting her husband his much-needed aspirin. And for the first time in a long time, she...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
