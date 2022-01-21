Plano Wildcats Boys' Basketball Goes Perfect 24-0 On The Season

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
A fire burning in California shut down part of Highway 1 and forced evacuations. As of Saturday morning, it had grown to 1,500 acres, and was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire. The blaze — called the Colorado Fire — began around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Palo Colorado Road in...
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, and said Russian intelligence officers had been in contact with a number of former Ukrainian politicians as part of plans for an invasion. The British foreign ministry declined to provide...
A 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed Friday night while responding to a call for service in Harlem, city officials said. Another officer was wounded and is "fighting for his life to survive." "Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend," the...
DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab. State police urged people not to look for or...
Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
(CNN) — The first US shipment of recently directed security assistance has arrived in Ukraine, the US Embassy in Kyiv tweeted Friday night. The shipment "includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine," according to the tweet. The development comes...
